IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World Social Justice Day 2021: Know this year's theme, significance
The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come
The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come
world news

World Social Justice Day 2021: Know this year's theme, significance

  • The theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day is social justice in the digital economy.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly (GA) recognises that social development cannot be ensured in the absence of social justice. On November 26, 2007, the GA declared that February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. The purpose of this day is to recognise in letter and spirit that even though the world is moving ahead through cooperation and innovation, social inequality still persists.

India itself is no stranger to the concept of social justice. BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, believed that without ensuring social justice, a society cannot ensure political justice to all its citizens.

The theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day is social justice in the digital economy. The advancements in technology made over the past decade have helped human beings traverse the tricky landscape of a world wrecked by Covid-19. Workers were able to take their work home because of what the UN calls ‘digital labour platforms’ which provided “workers with income-generating opportunities and benefits from flexible work arrangements”. However, this has also exacerbated issues of the regularity of work and income, the right to form or join trade unions, and hampered skill utilization.

The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come and since digital labour platforms are not restricted by borders and operate across multiple jurisdictions, there is an ardent need for international policy dialogue and coordination. The UN has chosen this year’s Social Justice Day to shed some light on the basic rights of workers who have now shifted to digital platforms, especially of those in the global South, whose lives are impacted by a lack of proper digital infrastructure too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations organisation un general assembly social justice
Close
US President Joe Biden has also signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change.(AP)
US President Joe Biden has also signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change.(AP)
world news

US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement, 30 days after Biden ordered move

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Despite the excitement over the US return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the path forward will not be easy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia is mobilising support in its fight against Facebook and Morrison’s recent discussion with PM Modi is proof of that.(File photo)
Australia is mobilising support in its fight against Facebook and Morrison’s recent discussion with PM Modi is proof of that.(File photo)
world news

Facebook controversy: What prompted Australia PM to reach out to PM Modi?

Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The discussion was held in the aftermath of Facebook’s decision to restrict publishers and people of Australia from sharing or viewing news content on its platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson will promise to give “the majority of any future surplus vaccines” to the UN-backed COVAX effort to vaccinate the world's most vulnerable people, the British government said.(Reuters)
Boris Johnson will promise to give “the majority of any future surplus vaccines” to the UN-backed COVAX effort to vaccinate the world's most vulnerable people, the British government said.(Reuters)
world news

UK vows to share Covid-19 vaccines ahead of G7 meeting

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting virtually with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the United States to discuss international challenges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come
The UN estimates that the consequences of the pandemic are going to affect the economy for years to come
world news

World Social Justice Day 2021: Know this year's theme, significance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The theme of this year’s World Social Justice Day is social justice in the digital economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
world news

Galwan Valley casualty numbers: China launches renewed diplomatic war on India

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Following the PLA Daily releasing details - for the first time officially - of the four Chinese soldiers killed and one injured in the clash last June near the LAC, the Chinese defence and foreign ministries issued statements, pinning the blame for the deaths of soldiers on India
READ FULL STORY
Close
First, a 38-year-old man in Codogno, an industrial town in the Lombardy region, tested positive for Covid-19 (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)
First, a 38-year-old man in Codogno, an industrial town in the Lombardy region, tested positive for Covid-19 (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)
world news

'It was like a war film': How Italian town with first known virus death fared

AP, Vo, Italy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:26 PM IST
  • By the evening of Feb. 21, a 77-year-old retired roofer from Vo, a wine-making town in the Veneto region, had died — at the time, the first known fatality from a locally transmitted case of the virus in the West, setting off alarm bells far and wide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

UK top court rules Uber drivers are workers, not self-employed

Posted by Kunal GauravAP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The initiative focuses on accelerated manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines for free and equitable access to all.(AP)
The initiative focuses on accelerated manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines for free and equitable access to all.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: Pledges made towards equitable supply of vaccines through Covax

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Covax aims to supply around 2 billion Covid-19 doses to low-income countries by the end of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A girl holds a Pakistani flag during a rally.(Reuters)
A girl holds a Pakistani flag during a rally.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan to charge rape victims 25,000 for medical examination

ANI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Management Committee held on February 14 in which 17 new charges were approved.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman considered by many to be the kingdom's de facto leader and is next in line to the throne held by 85-year-old King Salman(REUTERS)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman considered by many to be the kingdom's de facto leader and is next in line to the throne held by 85-year-old King Salman(REUTERS)
world news

US defence secretary calls Saudi Crown Prince, reaffirms strategic ties

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Lloyd Austin, especially in defence cooperation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook blocks news feeds in Australia, capturing some government, community and charity sites as well, saying it cannot work with the code.(REUTERS)
Facebook blocks news feeds in Australia, capturing some government, community and charity sites as well, saying it cannot work with the code.(REUTERS)
world news

Events leading to Facebook’s dramatic unfriending of Australian news outlets

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded in recent years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health Minister Faisal Sultan said that COVAX would provide 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca on March 2, enabling the vaccination of older people.(Reuters)
Health Minister Faisal Sultan said that COVAX would provide 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca on March 2, enabling the vaccination of older people.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses via COVAX program

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Pakistan this month started the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine donated by its ally China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a WHO team discuss during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China's Hubei province.(AP)
Marion Koopmans, right, and Peter Ben Embarek of a WHO team discuss during a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China's Hubei province.(AP)
world news

WHO believes badgers, rabbits could have spread Covid-19 to humans

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:05 PM IST
At a press conference, they announced that any leak of the virus from a lab was unlikely, while the Wuhan wet market's role remains unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hungary's government launched an online questionnaire on Thursday asking citizens to give their opinions on lifting pandemic restrictions. (REUTERS)
Hungary's government launched an online questionnaire on Thursday asking citizens to give their opinions on lifting pandemic restrictions. (REUTERS)
world news

Hungary seeks citizen input on easing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions

PTI, Budapest
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The government calls the set of seven questions a “national consultation,” an informal, non-scientific poll that officials say is meant to gauge public sentiment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People are seen outside the Biandanshan cemetery in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on February 12, 2021, during the first day of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox.(AFP)
People are seen outside the Biandanshan cemetery in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on February 12, 2021, during the first day of the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Ox.(AFP)
world news

From bats to seafood market, what WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

AP, Wuhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The visit was politically sensitive for China — which is concerned about any allegations it didn't handle the initial outbreak properly — and has been closely watched around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP