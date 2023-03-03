World Wildlife Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

Every year, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) observes 'World Wildlife Day' to raise awareness about global wildlife and plants. It was declared during the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in December 2013.

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2023 is -- Partnerships for wildlife conservation -- with the goal of honouring those who are making a difference in protecting the world's flora and fauna.

On March 3, 1973, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted, which plays an important role in ensuring that international trade does not endanger the survival of the species. The Convention is a global agreement between governments to ensure that international trade in wild animal and plant specimens does not endanger the survival of the species.

CITES has 183 member countries and is one of the most powerful tools for biodiversity conservation in the world, regulating trade in wild fauna and flora.

Previously, a resolution was made at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP16) held in Bangkok in March 2013 to designate March 3 as 'World Wildlife Day'. The Kingdom of Thailand, the host of CITES CoP16, sponsored this CITES resolution.

According to UN data, CITES currently provides varying degrees of protection to over 37,000 animal and plant species.

In accordance with this convention, UN agencies, private sector organisations, philanthropies, and non-governmental organisations must continue to work for wildlife conservation, sustainable use, and the fight against illegal trade and wildlife depletion.

Around 50,000 wild species meet the needs of billions of people worldwide and one in 5 people around the world relies on wild species for income and food, according to the United Nations data. Also, 2.4 billion people depend on wood fuel for cooking. The UN data shows that species like cacti, seaweeds, giraffes, parrots, and oak trees are under the 'endangered' category and that currently there are one million species under threat.

The UN observes specific days, weeks, years, and decades, each with its own theme or topic. The organisation promotes international awareness and action on these issues by establishing special observances. Each international day provides numerous actors with the opportunity to organise activities related to the day's theme.

