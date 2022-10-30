World’s longest passenger train passes through Swiss Alps | Watch

The world's longest passenger train, nearly two kilometres long and with about 100 connected coaches, recently passed through the Swiss-Alps in Switzerland.

Rhaetian Railway (RhB) said the train has broken the world record for the longest passenger train at an event commemorating the 175th anniversary of Switzerland's famous railway system. Other freight trains are longer than this one, measuring over three kilometres in length, but this train is classified as a passenger train.

VIDEO: The world's longest passenger train - an assembly of 100 connected coaches measuring nearly two km - winds through breath-taking scenery in the Swiss Alps. It marks the 175th anniversary of Switzerland's famous railway system. pic.twitter.com/YXwgb2qzz2 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 30, 2022

On Saturday, as the train travelled through the winding Albula/Bernina route, a UNESCO World Heritage site, nearly 3,000 people purchased coveted tickets to watch the journey on a giant screen set up near Bergun, which is halfway through the journey. When the train passed by the autumn-coloured trees, many others gathered near the mountain roads and paths.

The route included 22 helical tunnels and 48 bridges, as well as the majestic Landwasser Viaduct, which towers 65m above the ravine below.

The train is made up of 25 separable multiple-unit trains with a total length of about 1910 metres. With a total of 21 technicians onboard, seven drivers will ensure that all 25 trains are on the same track, accelerating and braking at the same time, and the first driver will guide the rest.

On August 9, 1847, the wealthy Alpine country's first train service began, connecting Zurich with Baden, 23km to the northwest, in 33 minutes.

(With AFP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON