IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
world news

World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company

Brazil-based JBS is just one of many sprawling, legacy food companies trying to up their meat-substitutes game as burgers and sausages made from plant proteins become mainstream.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Demand for faux burgers is growing so rapidly that JBS SA, the world’s biggest meat supplier, said it will likely set up a new global company focused solely on plant-based products.

Meat from animals will be a pricey luxury in the future, and people will have to turn to vegetable-derived alternatives, which will be cheaper, JBS’s Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni told Bloomberg in an interview. In addition, the world’s population is booming and expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The amount of meat needed to satisfy the world’s protein needs won’t be possible to produce.

“Plant-based will help us to reduce this protein gap with more affordable products compared with animal protein, which will be more premium,” Tomazoni said. “We see plant-based as an independent business in the future.”

Brazil-based JBS is just one of many sprawling, legacy food companies trying to up their meat-substitutes game as burgers and sausages made from plant proteins become mainstream. Consumer demand has soared after startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods popularized veggie burgers that imitate real beef. The likes of McDonald’s and Starbucks have added alternative meat items to their menus.

JBS, like U.S. rival Tyson Foods Inc., entered the plant-based meat market in 2019, and regional teams across the globe developed products. The new company Tomazoni envisions would gather all those regional businesses in a global enterprise.

The company already has a sizable footprint, with about 57% of the plant-based burger market in Brazil. In Europe, its Moy Park subsidiary supplies faux chicken burgers. It also has 10 plant-based products in more than 3,000 U.S. stores under the OZO brand, where sales rose 300% last year.

It will still be a challenge to compete with companies like Beyond Meat that created the fake meat craze. Investment money has been pouring into alternative protein startups, which raised a record $2.4 billion of funding in 2020, according to market researcher CB Insights.

“We have the basis to grow on plant-based: innovation capacity, investments in research, agreements with global companies for ingredient supplies, presence in retail,” Tomazoni said.

For now, JBS’s focus is developing new products and trying to better understand the market, Tomazoni said. While it’s still unclear how much plant-based meat will grow, one thing is for sure: it’s not just a niche market. Even now, rising middle-class populations in Asia and Africa are clamoring for more protein in their diets. Protein production must rise 70% in 30 years to meet demand, Tomazoni said, citing UN figures.

“This is a long-term race,” he said. “Consumers will have more choices.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
A second official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Commission was worried about "ghost" vaccines.(AP)
world news

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' Covid vaccines in EU: Officials

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Two officials with the bloc's executive European Commission estimated that around 400 million doses of "ghost" vaccine had been offered by fraudsters at a price of up to 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
The Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(HT Photo)
world news

Sri Lanka receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Sri Lanka's acting health minister Channa Jayasumana said 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine arrived on Thursday. He said the new batch was ordered under an agreement between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
Moderna has been aiming to ramp up production of the vaccine, its first and only revenue-generating product.(REUTERS)
world news

Moderna expects $18.4 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Moderna said it was also in talks with the COVAX vaccine facility, co-led by the World Health Organization, to supply vaccine doses in 2021 and 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, US. (Reuters)
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:22 PM IST
"The rate of mutations in the current virus is higher than expected," Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
The government is due to issue papers in the coming days outlining its approach to financial technology (fintech) and capital markets.(REUTERS)
world news

Five things shaping Britain's financial rulebooks after Brexit

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Here are five things set to shape the City of London financial hub following its loss of access to the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at a settlement in Russia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The virus killed 794 birds on the farm, with the rest of the 22,000-strong flock slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Afghan authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the first rollout of vaccinations in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021. (Photo by STEVEN SAPHORE / AFP)(AFP)
A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the first rollout of vaccinations in Australia at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021. (Photo by STEVEN SAPHORE / AFP)(AFP)
world news

African Union backs India's call to waive IP rights on Covid-19 drugs

Reuters, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
South Africa and India, which both manufacture drugs and vaccines, made the proposal at the WTO last year, arguing that intellectual property rules were hindering the urgent scale-up of vaccine production and provision of medical products to some patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue teams carry the body of a miner after an illegal gold mine collapsed killing at least three people, with more believed to be buried under the rubble, in the village of Buranga in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on February 25, 2021. (Photo by RIDWAN / AFP)(AFP)
Rescue teams carry the body of a miner after an illegal gold mine collapsed killing at least three people, with more believed to be buried under the rubble, in the village of Buranga in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi on February 25, 2021. (Photo by RIDWAN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:28 PM IST
A landslide Wednesday evening buried the remote site on Sulawesi island's Parigi Moutong district, where five women and one man died while some 16 survivors were pulled from the debris.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An exterior view of the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
An exterior view of the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)
world news

YouTube's new feature will allow parents to choose what children can watch

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The mode will launch first with an early beta, with a wider beta rolling out "in the coming months."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
Employees walk around with face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant,(Reuters)
world news

World’s top meat supplier envisions separate plant-based company

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Brazil-based JBS is just one of many sprawling, legacy food companies trying to up their meat-substitutes game as burgers and sausages made from plant proteins become mainstream.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings add to evidence that friction at ports is weighing on Britain’s ability to trade following after the nation left the European Union’s common customs system.(Bloomberg photo)
The findings add to evidence that friction at ports is weighing on Britain’s ability to trade following after the nation left the European Union’s common customs system.(Bloomberg photo)
world news

UK companies say Brexit paperwork is biggest headache stressing supply chains

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:21 PM IST
About 38% of exporters and 39% of importers identified form-filling as their main hurdle, according to a survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A deadly winter storm caused widespread blackouts last week across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people.(AP)
A deadly winter storm caused widespread blackouts last week across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people.(AP)
world news

More than 1.3 million Texans still grappling with water supply disruptions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:21 PM IST
That figure compared with Tuesday's 3.4 million, Monday's 8 million and Sunday's 9 million, or about a third of the state's population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighbouring Yemen's Houthi rebels.(AP file photo)
Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighbouring Yemen's Houthi rebels.(AP file photo)
world news

Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

PTI, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, however, denied carrying out an attack that targeted Saudi Arabia's Yamama Palace on January 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime popularised the party’s symbols and the salute, which is banned in Germany.(Shutterstock/Archive)
Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime popularised the party’s symbols and the salute, which is banned in Germany.(Shutterstock/Archive)
world news

German police commissioner charged with sharing Hitler pictures

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:13 PM IST
German police and security agencies have faced accusations of not doing enough to unearth potentially violent nationalists in their ranks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google Research executives said they were working to regain trust after the company ousted two prominent women and rejected their work.(REUTERS)
Google Research executives said they were working to regain trust after the company ousted two prominent women and rejected their work.(REUTERS)
world news

Google pledges changes to research oversight after internal revolt

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Employees continued to post about their frustrations over the last month on Twitter as Google investigated and then fired ethical AI co-lead Margaret Mitchell for moving electronic files outside the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac