‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister
South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections.
The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
“We hope this will not go much higher,” Phaahla told lawmakers Friday in Cape Town. “We will report back to the public and the health committee once we see more of the trend.”
Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May. The government has said that vaccine coverage and the high rate of prior infections -- as many as 80% of South Africans may already have had teh virus -- should ease its impact.
Xi Jinping set to secure unprecedented third term as China’s leader
President Xi Jinping, who is set to secure a unprecedented third term as China's leader in a leadership reshuffle later this year, was elected on Friday by unanimous vote as a delegate to the 20th national congress of the ruling party at the Communist Party of China Guangxi regional congress. In China, CPC leaders are essentially selected and Xi becoming a delegate was more of a formality.
Top Covid expert recommends reopening China in orderly manner
In an editorial published earlier this month, China's top Covid expert Zhong Nanshan recommended the country reopen in an orderly manner to bring social and economic development back to normal and adapt to the global reopening. China's leading respiratory expert Zhong's views were published earlier this month in the National Science Review, an English-language journal affiliated with China's top science research institute, the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
No foreign conspiracy: Pakistan dismisses Imran Khan's claim
The National Security Committee of the Pakistan cabinet on Friday dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's claim that there was a foreign conspiracy to topple his government. Friday's meeting was chaired by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. The content of the telegram was again discussed at Friday's meeting and it was concluded that there was no evidence of foreign conspiracy.
How many Russian soldiers have been killed so far? Ukraine says...
Russia lost 21,200 troops and 838 tanks since it launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces have said. In a tweet by the war-hit country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces have claimed Moscow suffered losses so far. Besides losing 21,000 troops, Russia lost 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 2,162 armed personnel carriers, 397 artillery systems and 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian forces claimed.
UK Covid patient infected by 10 variants, battled virus for 505 days: Report
A Covid-19 patient in the United Kingdom - with a severely weakened immune system - battled the disease for 18 months - during which time he was infected by 10 mutations of the virus, including omicron - before finally passing away, British publication Metro reported. The patient died 505 days after first being diagnosed with the virus, back in 2020, Metro said. Each tested positive for Covid-19 for at least eight weeks.
