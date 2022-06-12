WTO chief seeks one or two deals, warns ‘road will be rocky’
World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged trade ministers gathering in Geneva to go the extra mile over the coming days and said she would consider one or two global trade deals a success.
"Let me be clear, even landing one or two will not be an easy road. The road will be bumpy and rocky. There may be a landmine along the way," she told a news conference before the start of the ministerial conference on Sunday.
-
Prolific Sarfaraz Khan keeps expectations low
Sarfaraz may sound modest but the rate at which he is piling big knocks in the last two Ranji Trophy campaigns for Mumbai, he is emerging a strong claimant for an India spot. He is also ticking all the boxes required—showing the temperament, playing big knocks and switching between the attack and defensive modes. In the 2019-20 season—he returned to Mumbai after playing briefly for Uttar Pradesh—he scored 928 runs, averaging 154.66 after three big knocks—301, 226 and 177. This season, he has already tallied 704 runs in four matches (avg 140.80) with three big knocks—275, 165 and 153.
-
'Unstoppable run-machine' Root equals Kohli, Smith's record
England's Joe Root continued his blistering run of form by smashing a century off just 115 balls, making it the fastest of his career, against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. It is also a second consecutive century for Root, having earlier scored an unbeaten 115 to lead England to victory in the first Test.
-
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know the many health benefits of donating blood
Donating blood is not only a noble act that helps save lives and manage certain health conditions, but it also comes with its own set of benefits for donor's health. The act of helping others can reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. Donating blood also helps create new blood cells, reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailment, lowers cholesterol and even slows down ageing.
-
IPL bidding rights for TV soars past ₹42,000 crore, more surge expected
The bidding for Indian Premier League media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has moved beyond ₹42,000 crores. As per a report in ANI, BCCI sources are expecting it to peak even higher. Meanwhile, th bidding has already touched nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
-
Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure
Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.
