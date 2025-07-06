Xi Jinping to retire soon? Chinese president's move to delegate authority sparks rumours

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has been the country's leader for 13 years, has sparked rumours of his retirement with his move to delegate authority and share power. Xi Jinping has been the Chinese leader and president for 13 years. (AFP)

As per state-agency Xinhua, a meet of the 24-member Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China reviewed a set of new regulations on the work of the party's institutions on June 30.

In this meeting, chaired by Xi Jinping, the president stated that the regulations will "standardise" the establishment, responsibilities, and operations of the CPC's key institutions.

As per analysts, this meeting for the CPC members may be part of Xi's plan to lay the groundwork for an "orderly" power transition.

Xi Jinping, who has been regarded as the strongest Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, is working to share power and authority with fellow members of the CPC.

This move to delegate power also comes amid the US' trade row with China as Donald Trump warns to slap higher tariffs on Beijing.

Retirement around the corner?

While some saw Xi's meeting with the CPC as a power struggle within the party, many analysts and experts have speculated on a possible retirement plan for the Chinese leader.

This speculation was further fueled by Chinese president Xi Jinping's absence from the public eye from May 21 to June 5, 2025.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, an analyst stated that the “rules may be set up to regulate the bodies because it's a key time for power transition."

However, some other analysts have stated that this move to delegate power and authority could be so that Xi Jinping can focus on “larger issues,” hinting at the president's absence from the BRICS 2025 Summit.

“It does seem that Xi might pay less attention to day-to-day details, which necessitates a policing mechanism to ensure that his policy priorities are still being carried out by lower-level officials,” Victor Shih, a specialist in Chinese elite politics and finance at the University of California San Diego, told the SCMP.

(With inputs from PTI)