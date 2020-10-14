e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Xi ask young HongKongers to move to China in a bid to dismantle pro-democracy demands

Xi ask young HongKongers to move to China in a bid to dismantle pro-democracy demands

Business groups have expressed concern about Hong Kong’s autonomy from the mainland in the wake of sweeping new national security legislation imposed by Xi in June.

world Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:46 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing. (REUTERS)
         

President Xi Jinping called for new measures to encourage young people from Hong Kong to move to China, part of measures to integrate the semi-autonomous territory with the mainland following student-led protests last year.

The push is aimed at “deepening integration” between young people in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province to “increase their sense of belonging to the motherland,” the Chinese president said in a Wednesday speech in Shenzhen marking the 40th anniversary of the technology hub becoming a special economic zone.

China should “fully utilize the important platform of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau cooperation to attract more young people from Hong Kong and Macau to study, work and live in the mainland,” he said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was in the audience for the speech in neighboring Shenzhen, whose skyline is visible in parts of the Asian financial center. She canceled her annual policy address scheduled for Wednesday to attend the event, and now plans to give it late next month or earlier after consulting with officials in Beijing.

Business groups have expressed concern about Hong Kong’s autonomy from the mainland in the wake of sweeping new national security legislation imposed by Xi in June. The law, meant to subdue protests that turned violent last year, came as the city looks to revive an economy battered by unrest and the pandemic.

Shenzhen is a cornerstone of Xi’s Greater Bay Area, which aims to knit together mainland cities with Hong Kong and Macau to establish a regional powerhouse rivaling Silicon Valley. Xi’s address encouraged further overall cooperation with China.

“We should also continue to encourage and guide our compatriots in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese to play their important roles in investment, entrepreneurship and two-way openness so that they can make new contributions to the development of the special economic zones,” he said.

tags
top news
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
China accuses Taiwan of ‘infiltrating and damaging’ nation
China accuses Taiwan of ‘infiltrating and damaging’ nation
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
Army reveals Pak’s terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In