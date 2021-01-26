IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against 'new Cold War'
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
world news

Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against 'new Cold War'

  • Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War" while he championed multilateralism.

Representing the only major economy to record economic growth last year, Xi presented himself as the defender of multilateralism, as he did at the same forum four years ago when Donald Trump was about to assume the US presidency.

Without naming the United States, Xi seemed to have a message for Trump's successor Joe Biden, who entered the White House just a few days ago, but who is not addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," Xi told the world's political and economic elite as the Biden administration plans to revitalise global alliances to counter China's growing influence.

Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.

Though Biden may be dismantling one by one the controversial measures of the Trump era, he has nonetheless signalled the United States will closely look out for its own interests.

An executive order is to give US companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government as part of an overall plan to save industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers.

Meanwhile, European leaders presented agendas of their own at the WEF -- normally held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended a controversial accord signed by the European Union and China in late December to provide increased mutual market access.

The deal duplicates "a lot of the arrangements that the US already has with China," Altmaier said.

- 'Year of recovery' -Herbert Diess, head of the German auto giant Volkswagen, which has several plants in China, noted that the country represented a great opportunity for European companies.

But some members of the European Parliament and activist groups say the accord should be contingent on Beijing's ratifying international conventions banning forced labour.

And Kenneth Roth, head of Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organisation, commented on Twitter that Xi "promotes global collaboration on Covid-19, so long as it doesn't involve investigating his three-week cover-up of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, which enabled the virus to go global."

A year ago, the emergence of a mysterious flu-like disease in China prompted few comments at the forum when it took place at its usual site in Switzerland.

A year later, the world is still struggling to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more than two million people and cost 225 million jobs, according to the UN's International Labour Organization.

The world's richest people have barely been touched, the non-governmental organisation Oxfam charged.

Meanwhile, "it could take more than a decade for the world's poorest to recover," Oxfam said in the study titled "The Inequality Virus".

Optimism raised late last year by new vaccines has been tempered by production delays and new variants, and many countries are again mulling lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

But European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde nonetheless forecast that 2021 will be "the year of recovery".

She said that while renewed economic activity "seems to be a little bit delayed," it "should not be derailed".

Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed a more conciliatory tone from the new Biden administration on the subject.

He hoped that a multilateral accord under the auspices of the the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could be reached by the middle of this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
The secretary-general said it’s sad but not surprising that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered another eruption of Holocaust denial, distortion and minimizing history.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UN chief urges global alliance to counter rise of neo-Nazis

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged international action “to fight propaganda and disinformation.” And he called for stepped up education on Nazi actions during World War II, stressing that almost two-thirds of young Americans do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump, who publicly encouraged Sanders to run, wasted no time putting his seal of approval on her bid.(AFP)
Trump, who publicly encouraged Sanders to run, wasted no time putting his seal of approval on her bid.(AFP)
world news

Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders is the most high-profile Trump official to seek major office and is doing so less than a week after the tumultuous end of his presidency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to ‘chill’ the way he had done in 2019 after Greta became the Time’s 2019 person of year.(via REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg urges Donald Trump to ‘chill’ the way he had done in 2019 after Greta became the Time’s 2019 person of year.(via REUTERS)
world news

Greta Thunberg calls out three decades of 'blah, blah, blah' on climate change

ANI, Davos
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:51 AM IST
"The crisis that you continue to ignore. I am here to remind you of the promises that you have made to your children and grandchildren and to tell you that we are not willing to compromise on the minimum safety levels that still remain," she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
This video grab taken on January 25, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows China's President Xi Jinping speaking from Pekin as he opens an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. - Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum, as his country still appears on track to emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic that continues to wreak havoc elsewhere. In virtual format because of the pandemic, this week's event is headlined: "A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust." (Photo by - / World Economic Forum (WEF) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)
world news

Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against 'new Cold War'

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
  • Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
Incoming US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen (FILE/AP)
world news

US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:05 AM IST
The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico's president, speaks to the media (FILE PHOTO).
world news

Mexican president Obrador works from isolation after positive Covid-19 test

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Mexico has topped 150,000 deaths due to Covid-19, the fourth-highest level in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
Twitter last year started adding labels and warnings about misinformation on the site, including about the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.(REUTERS)
world news

Twitter users fact check misinformation in new trial program

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Twitter and other social media companies have been under pressure to combat misinformation on their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
world news

LIVE: India's active Covid-19 cases fall below 180,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The US, India and Brazil, in that order, have the highest Covid-19 caseloads globally, followed by Russia and the United Kingdom respectively.
READ FULL STORY
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
A combination of picture of US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22.(AFP)
world news

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Joe Biden said he does not think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:43 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Monday re-imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
A person wears a sticker after they were given the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and administered Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(AP)
world news

US Covid-19 numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
Speaking at the same press briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO expects the world's coronavirus case total to surge past 100 million this week.(REUTERS)
world news

Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The global number of Covid-19 cases reached 98,794,942, with the cumulative death toll rising to 2,124,193, according to the WHO data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
Boris Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India’s 72nd Republic Day(AP)
world news

Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate Covid

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:12 AM IST
In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. During the Trump administration's final weeks, the Department of Homeland Security quietly signed agreements with at least four states that threaten to temporarily derail President Joe Biden's efforts to undo his predecessor's immigration policies. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

Election lawsuit citing ‘Lord of the Rings’ is tweaked after ‘a Bit of Rest’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The suit, filed Jan. 18 in federal court in Waco, Texas, names House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP