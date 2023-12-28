Xi Jinping's warning on Philippines' ‘harassment’: Won't turn a blind eye

China said that it will not turn a blind eye to repeated "provocations and harassment" by Philippines as tensions rise between the two countries over a spate of run-ins in the South China Sea. Earlier this month, Philippines accused the Chinese coastguard and maritime militia of repeatedly firing water cannons at its resupply boats. China caused "serious engine damage" to one and "deliberately" rammed into another, Manila said. Chinese president Xi Jinping.(AP)

What China said on Manila's claims?

Wu Qian, China's defence ministry spokesperson said that the Philippine side insisted on sending vessels to "intrude into" waters near a disputed shoal and "proactively rammed" a Chinese Coast Guard vessel. These accusations are “purely false hype.”

The China Coast Guard took necessary enforcement measures which were justified and legitimate, the spokesperson said as per news agency Reuters.

"China is always committed to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and making joint efforts to maintain maritime stability, but we will not turn a blind eye to the Philippine's repeated provocations and harassment," Wu Qian said.

"We urge the US to immediately stop meddling in the South China Sea issue, stop emboldening and supporting Philippine infringement and provocation, and safeguard regional security with concrete actions," the spokesperson added.

What Philippines said on China?

A Philippine military spokesperson said that the country was not provoking conflict in the South China Sea in response to accusations that Manila was relying on US support to antagonize China.

Why have relations soured between the neighbours?

Relations soured between the two neighbours over the South China Sea under Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Manila has pivoted back to the United States which supports the country in its maritime disputes with China, irking Beijing.