Xi’s Enforcers Punished Nearly a Million in 2025—and China’s Leader Wants More

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has directed relentless purges to assert a degree of autocratic control unseen in China in decades, with Communist Party enforcers punishing nearly a million people last year. But when it comes to getting things done, he still wants more commitment to his agenda. Xi Jinping has told Communist Party inspectors to enforce the leadership’s decisions more forcefully. Weeks before Beijing is set to launch a new economic blueprint for the next five years, Xi ordered the party’s discipline inspectors to flex their supervisory powers even more forcefully and ensure his policies are executed as intended. “Corruption is a major obstacle and a stumbling block in the advancement of the party and the nation’s causes,” Xi said this week at a conclave of the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. This year, he said, party inspectors must help enforce the top leadership’s decisions more resolutely, and ensure Beijing achieves its goals in the new five-year plan. Party authorities pushed their disciplinary crackdown to new heights in 2025, when a record 983,000 people were disciplined, according to data published Saturday. This represents a 10.6% increase from what was already a record year in 2024, and the highest annual total since the party started releasing such data about two decades ago.

Chart

State media expounded on Xi’s message, saying Beijing’s plans are still being frustrated by misguided and foot-dragging bureaucrats across the country—and the party must do more to rein them in. “Some areas follow trends blindly” and pursue projects in high-profile sectors championed by Beijing, such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and lithium batteries, even though local conditions aren’t conducive for such industries, the party’s flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily, said in a front-page commentary on Xi’s remarks. When officials implement policies in ways that are detached from reality, “it’s easy for things to become distorted and good scripture to become twisted,” the newspaper said. The key to preventing such distortions is to “govern the party with strict discipline.” By the party’s own admission, the purges have also made many officials reluctant to act decisively and fuelled bureaucratic inertia when China needs more local dynamism to overcome economic challenges. Xi has tried to address the problem by telling officials that honest mistakes can be tolerated and strict discipline shouldn’t sap their can-do spirit. The party has reported punishing more than 140,800 people for offenses related to policy inaction, recklessness or deceit from January to November last year, surpassing the 2024 total of nearly 138,000 people.

Chart 2