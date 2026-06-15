After years of Netanyahu crying ‘bomb’, hostage crises, assassinations, the US and Iran are moving towards a peace deal

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative peace deal aimed at cooling the long-running war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. A formal signing is expected on Friday in Switzerland. That said, announcements before this have fallen apart and key details of the deal were still being disputed as of Monday. Track live updates The US and Iran are edging towards a fragile breakthrough over war and nuclear tensions. (Reuters)

The agreement comes after decades of tension over Iran’s nuclear programme, regional wars, and direct US and Israeli bombardment. For over three decades, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently warned that Iran was only months away from developing nuclear weapons. An existential threat to Israel, he called it.

These warnings, going back to the 1990s, have often differed from US intelligence assessments and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), both of which said Iran stopped its nuclear weapons programme in 2003.

A history of Iran’s nuclear programme: Early nuclear era (1967-2006) In 1967, Iran received the Tehran Research Reactor from the US under the “Atoms for Peace” programme. This was the early foundation of its nuclear ambitions.

Things changed in 1979 when the Islamic Revolution overthrew the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to power, and militants seized the US Embassy in Tehran. It led to a 444-day hostage crisis. Iran’s nuclear programme slowed under international pressure.

In 2002, Western intelligence and an Iranian opposition group exposed a secret enrichment site at Natanz. This raised alarm bells globally.

Negotiations followed in 2003 involving Britain, France and Germany, leading Iran to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment. But by 2006, after Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s election, Iran resumed enrichment and talks collapsed.

Rising mistrust (2009-2015) Iran’s disputed 2009 election led to the Green Movement protests and a harsh government crackdown. Around the same time, Washington and Tehran began quiet backchannel talks through Oman.

By 2012, US and Iranian officials were holding secret direct talks.

Those efforts eventually led to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Then-US President Barack Obama backed the agreement as a way to prevent Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon without going to war.