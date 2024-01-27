Yemen's Houthis target British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden
Reuters |
Jan 27, 2024 12:56 AM IST
They used "a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.
Yemen's Houthis said on Friday their naval forces carried out an operation targeting "the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden causing a fire to break out.
