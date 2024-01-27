Yemen's Houthis target British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis said on Friday their naval forces carried out an operation targeting "the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden causing a fire to break out. The US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. (AP/File)

They used "a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.