 Yemen's Houthis target British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Yemen's Houthis target British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis target British oil tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

Reuters |
Jan 27, 2024 12:56 AM IST

They used "a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

Yemen's Houthis said on Friday their naval forces carried out an operation targeting "the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden causing a fire to break out.

The US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. (AP/File)
The US and British militaries bombed multiple targets in locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. (AP/File)

They used "a number of appropriate naval missiles, the strike was direct," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On