Girl,6, pulled alive from rubble 178 hours after Turkey earthquake
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:28 PM IST
Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister.
Reuters |
A young girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman on Monday, 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, a minister and media reports said.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister. Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.
