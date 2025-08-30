Zelensky calls on US, Europe for sanctions on Russia after overnight strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for strict action against Russia after overnight strikes on Kyiv on Saturday. Taking to X, the Ukrainian leader called on the United States, Europe and others to take measures against Moscow. Local residents stand near their destroyed home following Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, (AP)

A Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia hit a five-story residential building. As per Ukrainian authorities, at least one person has been killed and dozens injured, including children.

“Overnight, air defense forces and emergency services were also operating in other regions. Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions were all affected by the attack,” said Zelensky adding that Russia fired nearly 540 drones towards Kyiv.

This attack comes as tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine despite peace talks and interventions held by US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky calls for sanctions against Russia

In his statement on X, Zelensky called for stricter sanctions against Russia. The Ukrainian president further added that it was “clear” that the meeting between Putin and Trump made little impact.

“It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks. The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself – banking and energy sanctions,” Zelensky said.

No date set for trilateral meetings

US President Donald Trump held talks with both Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin as part of his effort to end the Ukraine war. Citing “huge progress” after both meetings, Trump said he would work to set up a trilateral meeting between the two countries in order to broker peace.

However, with both Russia and Ukraine escalating attacks against one another, a date for this meeting is yet to be set.