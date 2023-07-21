Zelensky dismisses Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain
Reuters |
Jul 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST
A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the IMO.
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Friday.
A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year.
