Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
- "We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive," he said on Telegram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun.
"We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive," he said on Telegram.
"No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves."
Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
Shortly before Zelenskyy's address, the regional governor of the eastern Lugansk region Sergiy Gaiday also announced the beginning of Russia's much-anticipated attack.
"It's hell. The offensive has begun, the one we've been talking about for weeks. There's constant fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, fighting in other peaceful cities," he said on Facebook.
Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in eastern Ukraine on Monday, according to local authorities.
Gaiday said four people died as they tried to flee the city of Kreminna in Lugansk, which Russian forces captured on Monday.
In the neighbouring region of Donetsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said four other civilians died after Russian bombardment.
A large Russian offensive in the Donbas region had been predicted by Ukraine's army for weeks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he launched the military operation to save the region's Russian-speaking population from a "genocide" carried out by a "neo-Nazi" Kyiv regime.
Putin recognised the independence of two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Lugansk shortly before the full-scale Russian invasion began on February 24.
-
Several dozen hurt in days of unrest in Sweden
Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence. Protests have turned violent in several cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
-
US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Bilawal likely to be next foreign minister of Pakistan
Amid the formation of the new cabinet of Pakistan Muslim League, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday confirmed that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be getting the foreign ministry. “I cannot ascertain whether Bilawal Bhutto will become part of Shahbaz Sharif's cabinet,” he said. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday decided against joining the cabinet of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
-
Israel coalition govt faces new split over Jerusalem violence
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party's threat to quit over violence in Jerusalem. A key figure in Israel's settlement movement, Right-winger Bennett, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Israel's longest-serving premier, Benjamin Netanyahu. “If the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem... we will resign as a bloc,” Raam said in a statement.
-
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa acknowledges mistakes amid crisis
Sri Lanka's president acknowledged on Monday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made mistakes that led to the country's worst economic crisis in decades and pledged to correct them. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics