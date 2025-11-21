'Zohran Mamdani is Indian': Mehdi Hasan schools Eric Trump over anti India remark on NYC-mayor elect

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan schooled US President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, after he alleged that New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani "hates the Indian population". US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump (R) had accused Zohran Mamdani (C) of "hating the Indian population" as well as "hating the Jewish population".(X/AFP)

In a recent interview with Fox News, Eric criticised Mamdani and targeted him for "wanting to arrest (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu", "hating the Indian population" as well as "hating the Jewish population".

The President's second son also hit out at Mamdani's "socialist" and "communist" ideology.

"There's no place in the world that could compete against New York City, right? No one could compete against New York City, and yet, you know, then you have a socialist, you have a communist, however you want to label him who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, you know, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, you know, wants to defund the law enforcement, and you know what that's going to cause," Eric Trump said.

Hasan fired back at Eric Trump's remarks, sharing a snippet of the latter's interview on X. He wrote, “Zohran Mamdani *is* Indian. This is why they call Eric the dumbest of the dumb sons.”

Zohran Mamdani, the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, scripted history by winning the November 4 New York mayoral elections with 1,036,051 votes -- 50.4 per cent of the vote share.

He is set to become New York's first Muslim, Indian-origin mayor, and also the youngest person to hold the post in over a century.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist remained under scrutiny by US President Donald Trump throughout the campaign for the mayoral race. Trump even referred to Mamdani as a "communist", threatening to drastically cut funding for New York if the Indian-origin assembly member was elected mayor.