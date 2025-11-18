Trump's son says Mamdani ‘hates Indian population’, lists ‘issues’ NYC mayor-elect should focus on

US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, criticised New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and claimed that the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair “hates the Indian population”. Eric Trump also hit out against Mamdani for his “socialist” and “communist” ideology.(AFP)

In an interview with Fox News, Eric targeted Mamdani for “wanting to arrest Netanyahu (referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)”, “hating the Indian population” as well as “hating the Jewish population”.

Eric Trump targets Zohran Mamdani

The second son of the US president also hit out against Mamdani for his “socialist” and “communist” ideology.

He said, “There's no place in the world that could compete against New York City, right? No one could compete against New York City, and yet, you know, then you have a socialist, you have a communist, however you want to label him who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, you know, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, you know, wants to defund the law enforcement, and you know what that's going to cause.”

Eric, who also serves as the executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, instead suggested Mamdani focus on ‘simpler’ issues such as “safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes”. He added that only then could “these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention”.

Zohran Mamdani on Netanyahu

In the past, the now NYC mayor-elect has admitted that he would arrest Netanyahu if elected and the Israel PM sets foot in his city. Notably, Mamdani has called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and accused him of “committing a genocide in the Gaza Strip”.

He said that he would honour the arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court and would arrest him at the airport itself.

Zohran Mamdani’s ‘historic’ oath ceremony

On January 1, Mamdani would script history when he takes the oath as the new mayor of New York City as its first Muslim, Indian-origin and born in Africa.

Notably, the 34-year-old would also become the youngest mayor of NYC in over one hundred years.