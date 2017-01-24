Election Commission plans ‘curfew-like’ security on February 3, 4 in Punjab

The Election Commission (EC) has planned “curfew-like” security arrangements on February 3 and 4, the day Punjab goes to polls.

“We will step up security and it will be curfew-like situation,” Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) VK Singh told HT.

He said only candidates contesting the polls and voters would be allowed free movement in their constituency and outsiders would not be allowed. “Candidates cannot have more than three vehicles in their convoy,” he said.

He said special police “nakas” would be set up to check vehicles so as to restrict movement of antisocial elements.

Presently, three flying squad teams have been deputed in each constituency and on February 3 and 4, 15 such teams would be deployed, the CEO said.

EC sources revealed that 280 companies of paramilitary forces have already arrived in the state and about 280 more would be in the state 72 hours before the polls.

Punjab director general of police Suresh Arora on Monday held a meeting with police officials of neighbouring states – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Chandigarh — and asked them to make special arrangements on their border nakas to check movement of trouble-mongers and flow of drugs, liquor and cash into Punjab.

Also, the sale of liquor and its consumption at all the public places would not be allowed from 5pm on February 2 till the polling ends on February 4.

CAN’T WITHDRAW KEJRIWAL’S SECURITY, SAY PUNJAB POLICE

Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal demanded withdrawal of his security cover, Punjab Police on Monday said it was duty-bound to provide security to the Delhi CM whenever he visits Punjab.

“Police is duty-bound to provide security to all the threatened persons who have been categorised by the state government or government of India,” Punjab additional director general of police (ADGP) VK Bhawrasaid.

Bhawra was responding to a query, referring to Kejriwal’s letter to Punjab chief electoral officer VK Singh, in which he had sought from the Election Commission of India for withdrawal of police security provided to him.