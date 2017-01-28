 Rahul woos Dalits in Doaba, says Cong will set up Ambedkar varsity if voted to power | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Rahul woos Dalits in Doaba, says Cong will set up Ambedkar varsity if voted to power

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 28, 2017 18:55 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jalandhar on Saturday.(Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

With an eye on the Dalit vote bank of Doaba, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening visited Ravidassia community dominated Dera Sachkhand Ballan and announced that the Congress government in Punjab will set up a university on the name of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Rahul, who was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Punjab Asha Kumari, co-incharge Harish Chaudhary and Jalandhar member of parliament (MP) Santokh Chaudhary, held closed a door meeting with Dera Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass.

Read more

Sources said Rahul appealed the Dera head to extend support to the Congress.

Gandhi, who earlier addressed a rally in Phillaur in favour of Congress candidate Vikramjit Chaudhary, said in case Congress forms government in Punjab, the party will provide more than 50,000 jobs to Dalit youths.

tags

more from Punjab-Election-2017

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you