Rahul woos Dalits in Doaba, says Cong will set up Ambedkar varsity if voted to power

With an eye on the Dalit vote bank of Doaba, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening visited Ravidassia community dominated Dera Sachkhand Ballan and announced that the Congress government in Punjab will set up a university on the name of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Rahul, who was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Punjab Asha Kumari, co-incharge Harish Chaudhary and Jalandhar member of parliament (MP) Santokh Chaudhary, held closed a door meeting with Dera Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass.

Sources said Rahul appealed the Dera head to extend support to the Congress.

Gandhi, who earlier addressed a rally in Phillaur in favour of Congress candidate Vikramjit Chaudhary, said in case Congress forms government in Punjab, the party will provide more than 50,000 jobs to Dalit youths.