HC rejects plea to interfere in SIMI ‘encounter’ probe

Disposing of a petition, Madhya Pradesh high court on Wednesday declined to interfere in the alleged SIMI encounter probe, citing that a designated panel is already handling the case.

Abdul Rashid, brother of Abdul Majid — one of the eight Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) suspects killed in an alleged encounter in October — had filed a petition seeking a probe through an independent agency. He is a resident of Mahidpur in Ujjain district.

In his plea, Abdul wanted the HC to direct the respondents to keep the case evidence in a sealed cover, to be opened only before the inquiry commission in presence of petitioner’s counsel.

Justice Sanjay Yadav, however, rejected the petition and observed that “the matter is being inquired upon by a panel, constituted under Commission of Inquiry Act and comprising a retired high court judge...this court refrains from causing indulgence.”

The State had taken steps as per the apex court’s directives passed in the People’s Union for Civil Liberties Vs State of Maharashtra and others case in 2014, the petitioner’s counsel had argued.

Abdul filed a petition in HC on December 13, 2016 after the Gunga police station in Bhopal refused to take action over his complaint in the SIMI encounter case.

Eight SIMI activists, who allegedly escaped from a prison in Bhopal, were killed during an encounter in October.