Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth’s sequel crosses ₹287 crore mark, surpasses lifetime haul of Ram Charan's Peddi and Toxic
Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Jailer 2 has already surpassed the lifetime India net collections of several major releases.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its record-breaking run at the box office, maintaining a strong pace even on weekdays. The festive period, including Navratri and Dussehra, has helped the film draw audiences to theatres. With its impressive opening week, the action drama has already surpassed the lifetime India net collections of several major releases. Here's a look at its box-office journey.
Jailer 2 box office collection
According to trade tracker, the action film has maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total beyond ₹287 crore in just six days. Jailer 2 collected ₹45.55 crore net in India on day 6 across 15,464 shows. This takes its total India net collection to ₹287.80 crore.
The Rajinikanth-starrer opened strongly at the box office, earning ₹59.70 crore net in India on Thursday, October 15, with an overall occupancy of 55.4%. The film witnessed a dip on Friday, collecting ₹37.10 crore at 48.2% occupancy. However, collections picked up over the weekend. Jailer 2 earned ₹47.25 crore on Saturday, with occupancy reaching 53.9%, followed by ₹55.85 crore on Sunday at 62% occupancy. Monday brought the first significant weekday test, with the film collecting ₹43.35 crore at an occupancy of 49.9%. However, collections rose to ₹45.55 crore on Tuesday, showing that the film has continued to draw audiences even after its opening weekend.
Jailer 2 surpasses domestic lifetime collections of Toxic and Peddi
Jailer 2's strong box-office performance has helped it overtake several recent releases within its first week. The film has surpassed the lifetime India net collections of Ram Charan's Peddi ( ₹244.64 crore) and Yash's Toxic ( ₹250.13 crore).
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the action drama, which features a cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, alongside special appearances by several stars. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.
On Sunday, Nelson Dilipkumar thanked audiences for loving his film. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”
Meanwhile, cricketer Sanju Samson booked an entire theatre to watch Jailer 2 with his family and friends. He said, "I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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