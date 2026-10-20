Cricketer Sanju Samson books entire theatre for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, says everyone in the team who knows Tamil is coming to watch the film
Cricketer Sanju Samson booked an entire theatre after missing the film’s earlier screenings of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial due to a work commitment.
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson may be used to fans cheering for his every shot on the cricket field, but there is one superstar who leaves him starstruck — none other than Rajinikanth. The cricketer recently revealed his excitement about watching the Tamil superstar’s latest film, Jailer 2, and even booked an entire theatre to enjoy the cinematic experience with his family and friends.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sanju spoke about his admiration for Rajinikanth and how he always looks forward to watching the veteran actor’s films. The cricketer, who was unable to catch the film earlier due to a professional commitment in Delhi, was thrilled to finally watch it on the big screen.
Sanju Samson books an entire theatre for Jailer 2
Speaking about his plans to watch the film, Sanju said, “I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film. So, I'm actually a day late. I try to watch as many of his movies as possible. Yesterday, we had an event in Delhi, which is why I couldn't watch it.”
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He further revealed that he had arranged a special screening for his loved ones, adding, “But today, fortunately, I was lucky enough to book the entire theatre. I've invited my friends, and my wife is here too. I'm very excited to watch Rajini sir on the big screen. Everyone in the team and the support staff who knows Tamil is coming.”
All About Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired lawman whose life takes another dramatic turn as he is drawn back into action.
The film also sees Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff also reprise their cameo roles, with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.
Jailer 2’s worldwide collection has surpassed ₹477 crore. On Sunday, Dilipkumar thanked audiences for their love for the film. He posted a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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