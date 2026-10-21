Panchang Today, October 21, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Dhanishta Nakshatra
Panchang October 21 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, October 21 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings
In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 21, 2026, favours thoughtful communication, steady follow-through and careful preparation, with the practical emphasis on checking details, keeping commitments manageable and treating favourable timings as support rather than assurance.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:25 am
|Sunset
|5:45 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:05 pm to 1:30 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:44 am to 5:34 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar places emphasis on communication, learning and the careful handling of information. Read alongside Shukla Dashami, it offers a useful framework for taking stock of progress and carrying an existing task forward without making it unnecessarily complicated. The movement towards Shukla Ekadashi can be approached as a reminder to simplify priorities rather than add more commitments.
Dhanishta traditionally brings attention to rhythm, coordination and participation in shared efforts. Shatabhisha adds a more reflective note, making room for independent thought and a closer examination of what needs attention. Together, these Nakshatra indications suggest balancing involvement with enough space to think clearly.
The Moon signs listed for New Delhi, Capricorn and Aquarius, bring together the traditional themes of responsibility and a wider, collective outlook. Readers may use that combination to consider both immediate duties and their effect on others. This is a practical reading of the day's Panchang, not a forecast: sound judgement, reliable information and personal circumstances remain more important than any single traditional indication.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day to organize information before seeking agreement. Budhvar's traditional association with communication supports a practical focus on clear emails, accurate notes and questions that remove ambiguity. Where several people share responsibility, confirm who will do what and when a response is needed.
For important decisions, distinguish between a proposal that is ready and one that merely feels urgent. Check costs, obligations and missing details before giving approval. A short review can be more useful than another round of discussion. Keep routine work moving, but leave room to revise a plan when fresh information appears. Traditional timing preferences should supplement, not replace, professional advice and necessary deadlines.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of communication and shared responsibility can serve as a prompt to listen before offering solutions. At home or among friends, ask what is actually needed rather than assuming that advice will be welcome. Clear, modest commitments are more useful than generous promises that may be difficult to keep.
Where a conversation has become repetitive, return to the specific issue instead of reopening every past disagreement. Give the other person time to respond, particularly when discussing arrangements or expectations. These traditional themes may support a considerate approach, but mutual respect and the circumstances of the relationship should guide any important conversation.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a simple period of reflection useful for separating genuine priorities from accumulated obligations. Consider what has moved forward, what remains unfinished and which commitment needs a more realistic plan. There is no need to turn this review into a demanding exercise or seek an immediate answer to every concern.
The day's traditional emphasis on coordination and independent thought offers a practical balance: recognize where help is needed while taking responsibility for your own choices. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it comfortable and unforced. A few clear intentions can be more manageable than an ambitious programme of personal change.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|October 21, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Ashwina
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dashami until 2:11 pm; then Shukla Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Dhanishta until 7:47 pm; then Shatabhisha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Ganda until 12:32 am, Thursday; then Vriddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 2:11 pm; then Vanija until 2:35 am, Thursday; then Vishti until 2:47 pm, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Capricorn until 6:59 am; then Aquarius
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:44 am
|5:34 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:09 am
|6:25 am
|Amrit Kalam
|8:38 am
|10:21 am
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:58 pm
|2:44 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:45 pm
|6:11 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:45 pm
|7:01 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:31 am, Thursday
|Ravi Yog
|6:25 am
|7:47 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:44 am to 5:34 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Treat this as an optional opportunity for an undisturbed pause, not a requirement to rearrange an otherwise workable routine. A brief review of priorities or time spent considering an unresolved question fits the supplied guidance.
Ravi Yog is also listed as favorable. However, it occurs simultaneously with Vidaal Yog, a caution indication, so the traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers may therefore prefer a measured approach: prepare carefully, keep expectations realistic and avoid treating a favourable label as permission to overlook practical concerns. Use timing as a supporting consideration, alongside readiness, availability and the needs of those involved.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:05 pm
|1:30 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:40 am
|12:05 pm
|Yamaganda
|7:50 am
|9:15 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:42 am
|12:27 pm
|Varjyam
|3:23 am, Thursday
|4:58 am, Thursday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:25 am
|7:47 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may note that Vidaal Yog continues until 7:47 pm, while Rahu Kaal ends at 1:30 pm. These are traditional caution periods, not predictions that ordinary activity will go wrong. If a discretionary decision can comfortably wait, the interval can instead be used to check documents, review an arrangement or gather information before committing.
Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate simultaneously, making their traditional indications mixed rather than uniformly favourable or unfavorable. Neither indication cancels the other. A cautious reading therefore favours preparation over assumptions, without requiring the day to be put on hold. Continue essential duties, honour necessary appointments and respond to urgent needs on their merits. When postponement would create inconvenience or a missed obligation, practical judgement should take precedence over a timing preference. There is no need to attach fear to these intervals.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:25 am
|Sunset
|5:45 pm
|Moonrise
|2:51 pm
|Moonset
|2:23 am, Thursday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:23 pm to 1:50 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:05 pm to 1:30 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:04 pm to 1:32 pm
|Hyderabad
|12:00 pm to 1:28 pm
|Chennai
|11:53 am to 1:21 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:24 pm to 1:50 pm
|Pune
|12:18 pm to 1:46 pm
|Kolkata
|11:21 am to 12:47 pm
|Jaipur
|12:11 pm to 1:36 pm
|Kochi
|12:09 pm to 1:38 pm
|Lucknow
|11:50 am to 1:16 pm
|Indore
|12:11 pm to 1:37 pm
|Guwahati
|11:07 am to 12:33 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:06 pm to 1:31 pm
|Surat
|12:23 pm to 1:49 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|11:41 am to 1:08 pm
|Nagpur
|11:58 am to 1:24 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:06 pm to 1:35 pm
|Varanasi
|11:42 am to 1:08 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:31 am to 12:58 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is measured progress: communicate clearly, check what matters and keep plans proportionate to your capacity. Choose one task to advance and one commitment to clarify. Let the timings offer a framework for attention, while real circumstances and responsible judgement determine your next step.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More