This MP village is awarding its girls who move out for studies

Sagar: In a novel initiative to promote girl education, a village panchayat in Sagar district has decided to award those girls who will go outside the village for studies. The girls above class 9 will not only be awarded, their parents will also be felicitated and provided a financial assistance for encouraging their daughters to go out of the village for higher studies.

The initiative has been taken by Hadli village panchayat, located around 50 kms from Sagar district headquarters. Hadli village panchyat has two more villages- Bobai and Madavanmar. The three villages have a population of around 2200.

The Hadli village panchyat, where sarpanch and twelve panch are women, passed a resolution during the gram sabha on Republic Day to institute awards under three categories with the help of public donation.

The three awards include a Laxmi award, which will be given to those girl students of class 9 and above who go to other cities for studying. The award will include a school bag, competitive books, a memento and a certificate.

The second sward-Gaurav award- will be given to parents who send their daughters to other cities for studying. This award will include a memento, a certificate and a financial assistance.

The third award- Janak Award- will be given to those parents who have only a girl child. The award will include a memento, a certificate and a financial assistance for education of their girl child.

Leela Bai Ahirwar, Hadli village sarpanch told HT that in their village panchyat there was no higher secondary school.

“Most of the girls leave regular education after middle school here. There are no girls who have completed graduation in our panchyat. For pursuing high school education, they have to cover four to eight kms”, she said.

The first award ceremony will be held in February end , for which the panchayat has also invited chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for felicitating the award winners.

Vinod Tiwari, a landlord in Bobai village and driving force behind the initiative said, “I held discussions with the panchayat members and we decided to institute awards in three categories. We have started collecting money for the purpose. In future we have also have plans to provide financial assistance to girls who go for various competitive examinations”, he said.

Former sarpanch Surat Singh said it was a good initiative which would go a long way in inspiring people not to discontinue the education of their girl child.