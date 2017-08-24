Baadshaho song Hoshiyar Rehna: Ajay Devgn goes for gold with guns, bombs. Watch video

Bombs, pistols, guns and so much gold that can it needs an army to safeguard it – this forms the crux of Baadshaho’s new song, Hoshiyar Rehna. As traditional Rajasthani tune washes over you, Ajay Devgn and his ragtag bunch of thieves are getting ready for the heist. They have guns of all kinds, they are busy making and hiding bombs and they know they may all die. Other than Ajay, there is a kohled Emraan Hashmi, a Zeenat Aman-esque Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra who is pretty sure this will get everyone killed.

On the other side is a moustachioed Vidyut Jammwal who has Ileana D’Cruz, a royal who is the owner of all the gold she wants stolen, in prison. Vidyut plays an army officer.

Watch Baadshaho song Hoshiyar Rehna

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is a heist drama set with Emergency as backdrop. While it is yet to be seen how Emergency will contribute to the film, it is turning out to be quite a masala entertainer.

Hoshiyar Rehna, meanwhile, is by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir café and belongs to traditional folk genre. The drama is set in the state and the song contributes to the mood of the film.

Talking about making a multi-starrer earlier, director Luthria had said, “It makes the film more interesting to watch. If I am taking three celebrated actors since they have their different fan followings, all of them will land up at the theatre and that that will grab more eyeballs. So, as a filmmaker, my job is to make the film more interesting. I genuinely believe that a film works only for entertainment.”

Baadshaho, featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal, will release on September 1.