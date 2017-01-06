From Sanaur to Hollywood: Journey of Om Puri from Patiala’s ordinary streets

From a mere commoner on the streets of Sanaur, a town 10km from Patiala, to a powerful actor in Indian cinema whose work was even noticed in Hollywood, Om Puri’s sudden death came as a rude shock to his local friends and mentors, who are privy to this great actor’s initial years.

Although born in Ambala three years after the Partition, it was in Patiala that he spent his formative years before shifting to National School of Drama in Delhi in the early ‘70s. Seeing the plight of Om Puri’s parents, his maternal family in Sanaur took his responsibility at the age of 8. Although late in studies, it was here he began his formal education at a government high school and later studied at Patiala’s Khalsa College where he took up arts course in 1967.

How he came in to contact with noted Punjabi theatre artiste Harpal Tiwana, who was instrumental in the turnaround in Puri’s career, is something that Harpal’s wife Neena Tiwana recalls vividly. At her residence in Patiala, Neena said that Harpal was invited for a youth fest in Khalsa College as a judge. For one hour, he was awestruck seeing Om performing in a Punjabi play that he invited the young lad to join his newly found theatre group ‘Punjab Kala Manch’.

Neena said that Om Puri was initially hesitant in joining Harpal because he used to work as the lab assistant in Khalsa College for a salary of Rs 100 per month and he did not want to leave that job. “But then my husband was adamant on him. He used to tell me that this boy had a gift of powerful voice and strong observing power which would take him to skies,” she recalled. “Finally a salary of Rs 150 per month was offered to him and rest is history,” she said while her tears rolled down.

Neena said that for her it was a personal loss. Lately, Om was depressed probably due to recent controversy with his wife Nandita Puri’s book and other statements that did not mean actually.

Om’s first play with Harpal Tiwana group was playwright Albert Camus’s ‘Cross Purpose’ which was played in Punjabi at the local central library and other places. Most memorable of his performances were in August Strindberg noted play ‘The Father’ that was staged several places in Punjab and outside.

Talented Punjabi actress Nirmal Rishi who worked with him in these plays recalled that those days in Harpalji’s threatre workshops in Patiala were full of fun. He had an amazing way of conquering impossible situations. During show performances, expensive lights were out of our budget. “I remember how we used to take empty biscuit tins, cut out holes and put powerful bulbs. His improvisation on and off the stage was his greatest ability. I will miss him a lot now.

It was with these plays that he travelled out of Punjab as an adult. Om Puri said in several media interviews that he was introduced into seriousness of acting while doing threatre in Patiala and he owed a lot to Harpal Tiwana who later also prepared him for his admission in NSD.

City based co-actor of Puri’s cult Punjabi film Chann Pardesee, Sunita Dhir said that the making of the film began three years before its release in 1982. Despite he was a fresher from NSD, any one could see the aura of Om’s acting power. “His death is a loss of an era in Indian cinema and for me, no one can fill this gap,” he said.