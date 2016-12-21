Hard to step into shoes of Sanjay Dutt for biopic: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is excited to soon start work on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, but says he finds himself undeserving of stepping into the shoes of the accomplished actor and enacting him on screen.

The biopic will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Ranbir playing the Munna Bhai star. “I am starting the shoot next month. It is a very difficult film. To represent Sanjay Dutt and work with Raju Hirani...I don’t even think I deserve this film. But, I am looking forward to working on it,” said the 34-year-old actor.

Read more

Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu. Sharing his excitement about the movie, which also Katrina Kaif, Ranbir said, “Our dream of two-and-half years is coming true now. We are getting great response for the poster. Anurag Basu, Pritam, Katrina and I have made this film with our heart and worked really hard on it. It is a family film and I wish people will like it. I also wish the media presents in a positive way.”

The actor interacted with the media here last night at the red carpet of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards, where he was nominated for his performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor, however, believes he doesn’t deserve to win any award this season. “I don’t think I deserve to win this year. There have been superior performances than mine, Amitji’s Pink, Salman Khan’s Sultan, Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. They have given some wonderful performances and are far more deserving than I am,” he said.