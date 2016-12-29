 Hrithik Roshan holidays with ex-wife Sussanne and his sons | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan holidays with ex-wife Sussanne and his sons

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2016 12:32 IST
Sussane Khan and Hrithik Roshan spotted at a Dubai beach with their kids. (Instagram/sukr)

It has been over two years since celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan separated but the duo have been an exemplary example of the perfect parenthood all this while, giving all adults major parenting goals.Despite their personal differences, they have never shied away from their responsibilities towards their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Earlier this month, Hrithik was spotted at a restaurant having a family dinner with his kids and former wife. Sussanne shared a picture on her Instagram account late on Wednesday, suggesting that they are holidaying together as a family.

A very beautiful day..😇😊❤🌈 #happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Hrithik and Sussanne are in Dubai to celebrate the New Year.

Perfectly lovely day 🌈🌟🌵🐪🦋🌤 #beachgirls #dublife

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

The beach, the camel and the umbrella.. desert life..🌵unwind #🌈 #beachgirlforever

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Desert luxe 🌵🌈😇🌟#beachwinterdinner

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Talking about her kids, Sussanne had told Hindustan Times earlier, “We are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it’s important to put our differences aside and protect them.”

The couple got divorced in 2014 after living separately for 10 months.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s upcoming film Kaabil, opposite Yami Gautam, will hit the theatres early next year.

<