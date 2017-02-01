I take everything as it comes: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who is basking in the appreciation coming her way for her special song Laila main laila in Shah Rukh’s latest release Raees, says she is under no pressure to pick her next project.

She understands that not every project can be as big as Raees. “I take everything as it comes. Not every moment is what it is at this very current time. I wish it could be. So, I wish and pray that every project be as big as this one, but obviously it is not mostly the case,” Sunny told IANS.

So has the process of picking projects changed for her?

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone at the success party of Raees. (IANS)

“I pick them always (on basis of) what I have always felt, except now I have a whole team of people advising me... So many things go into choosing a film now.”

Sunny took the reality TV route with a stint in one of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss to come into spotlight in India. She has featured in films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and One Night Stand.

Not every project of her was applauded. And Sunny says she takes criticism with a pinch of salt.

“There is nothing that you can do. When it (a film) is released, people see it. Then they like it or they don’t like it... I have seen times when media didn’t say nice thingS about it (the project), but people loved it, or the media loves it, but people didn’t. It is a hit and miss every single time,” she said.

The team of Raees is ecstatic about the film’s success. (IANS)

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, made a transition into Bollywood after making a name for herself as an adult film actress abroad.

She says that it is interesting to see critics “who have nothing nice to say”.

Talking about the right code to crack in Bollywood, she said: “You never know what the right formula is.”