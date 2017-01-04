Kiran Rao is a good singer, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan on Tuesday praised his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao’s singing ability, who has made her singing debut in a music video. “At home, Kiran often sings for me. She is a very good singer, so I thought she should do the playback,” he said at the launch of a special music video of Satyameva Jayate Watercup.

“The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and is directed by Nagraj Manjule of ‘Sairat’ fame. A new singer has been introduced. Kiran has made her debut in singing with this song,” said the PK star.

About her singing debut, Kiran said, “Aamir forced me to sing. I was very nervous at the studio, but Ajay-Atul supported me a lot.”

About the Watercup campaign, the Dangal actor said, “We wanted to make it a ‘people’s movement’. We started this campaign in three districts and now 30 districts have been included.”

“I am very much nervous, much more than the time when my film releases. I feel happy that my film Dangal has been well received. But I feel I will be happier when this campaign will succeed in the second round. That will be more satisfying for all of us,” he added.

Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao during the announcement of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2 in Mumbai. (IANS)

Besides Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, composer Ajay Atul, lyricist Guru Thakur, and actors Atul Kulkarni and Sonali Kulkarni, among others were present at the event.