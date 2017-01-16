There’s very little information on the internet about the Army: Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor is stoked about his role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next movie. The actor plays a soldier in the movie, and says the film’s script was the most powerful one he has seen since Rang De Basanti (2006). Speaking about his relationship with the director, Kunal says, “I love Tigmanshu Dhulia’s work. He is an amazing director. He is also an actor, so we have a great understanding about acting. He just makes the whole process smooth. This was the soonest I have said ‘yes’ to a film. I usually take my time, mull over things and, think about what I’m going to do next.”

Kunal reveals that he found very little information about the Indian National Army on the internet during his research for the movie, which is set in India’s pre-independence era. “It is surprising to know that there is such little information available. As far as the independence of our country is concerned, the army has contributed immensely,” he adds.

From portraying a Muslim in Rang De Basanti to playing a Sikh character in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Kunal has played a variety of different roles in his career. When asked about his varied choices, he says, “My wife (Naina Bachchan) keeps making fun of me, saying that I’m mapping the country. But the scripts that excite me the most are the ones that are not just entertaining, but have something to say as well.”

Kunal also believes life experiences contribute to an actor’s skill and ability as well. “The more I learn about life through my films and outside of them, the better I am as an actor. You have to try different things, meet different people, and travel to new places in order to grow,” he says.