Vikas Khanna unveils cover of his new book Poeatry

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna today unveiled the cover of his 29th book titled Poeatry, which also comprises descriptive illustrations by Kumar Chiplunkar and his team at Chap & Chapette.

Kumar, who has been creating illustrations for coffee table books for past four years, said working on the book was exciting for him.

“We all know Vikas as a celebrity chef and the first time I met him we started discussing this concept of coffee table book. I was very excited since the begining as the book was about poetry and not recipes. “It was very interesting project for me,” Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of HT Palate Festival.

“We handcrafted each and every page of the book. Each page is the visual narration of the poetry. We have been working on this since more than a year,” he said.

“Each piece of Poeatry is an ode to farms, kitchens and cooking traditions of the globe. Poeatry has been designed as a poetic journey that transports the reader into a ‘bowl of culinary experiences,” he added.

The book, a collection of over 100 poems related to food and life, will be launched next month. Talking about his experience of working on the book, Vikas said it was something new for him as he had never published poetry before.

He also encouraged young food enthusiasts to travel across the nation to understand the beauty of Indian cuisine and culture and promote it on the global platform.

