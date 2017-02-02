Dilwale Dulhania le Jaayenge version 2 - Yuvi’s fun times with Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal’s record 6/25, the best figures by an Indian bowler in Twenty20 Internationals was the key in the hosts beating England by 75 runs in the third and final match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-1.

It was a brilliant spell of leg-spin bowling by the Haryana youngster on his ‘home’ ground, having played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. His effort resulted in a sensational collapse that saw England losing their last eight wickets for eight runs. He won the Man of the Match award for his spell but he was also adjudged as the Man of the Series.

However, the real surprise came when veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh decided to have a one-on-one interview session with the 26-year-old.

It was an unconventional start to the interview by Yuvraj who tried to keep a poker face throughout the session.

Yuvraj was at his fun best when he asked Chahal how he felt after being picked up by the veteran in his arms. Chahal replied: “Full DDLJ wali feeling aa gayi thhi (It felt like the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge).”

Yuvraj’s other question was, “What weighs more between you and the ball?”

Chahal admitted he might just weigh a “bit more” before adding that playing in front of the home crowd was an added advantage and he felt performing in front of his own family.

“The feeling of bagging your first five-wicket haul makes the memory even more special,” Chahal said.

Joe Root (42) and Eoin Morgan (40) were going strong at the end of the 13th over and had momentum in their favour. Even though the asking rate was touching close to 12 runs per over and with seven overs to go, England still had a chance. However, the equation changed drastically as Chahal took both their wickets in quick succession to send England on the back foot.

“I just wanted to stick to my line while bowling, but to both Root and Morgan, I tried to keep it outside the off stump,” Chahal said. “When I toured Zimbabwe, I wasn’t a part of the main side. However, this time around, that wasn’t the case and it feels really good.”

That probably was an indication for the star to stop his experimentation as he quickly thanked Chahal and the BCCI before bringing the interview to a close.