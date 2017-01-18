Peter Handscomb to make one-day debut for Australia against Pakistan in 3rd ODI

Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia national cricket team against Pakistan national cricket team in the third one-day international in Perth on Thursday.

Peter Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to Test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan.

Read more | Shahid Afridi’s boom-boom reply to Ian Chappell’s ‘kick Pak up the bum’ comment

“He’s done really well, he’s been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer,” Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters Wednesday.

“Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he’ll get his chance there.

“He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he’s got all the shots and he’s quite innovative,” Lehmann said.

Read more | Ian Chappell’s attack on Pakistan team shows mirror to Australia also

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake comes in for Mitchell Starc, who is being rested.

Chris Lynn, who missed Sunday’s loss because of a neck injury, will be out for the remainder of the five-match series which is tied at 1-1, Lehman said.

Batsman Lynn has been told to rest for several weeks due to a persistent neck injury and was ruled out of the squad for the rest of their one-day series against Pakistan and the Chappell-Hadlee series against New Zealand cricket team. The 26-year-old has been troubled by a bulging disc in his neck for some time and was using medication to control the pain.

Australia squad:

Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake