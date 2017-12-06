Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma set to marry in Italy in December, says report but actor’s rep denies

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to marry this month, as per a report on Wednesday. The long-time couple are reportedly planning a wedding bash in Italy this month. (IND v SL 3rd Test HIGHLIGHTS)

India Today, quoting sources, reported that the Indian cricket team skipper and the Bollywood actress will head to Italy for their marriage, which will take place in between December 9-11.

While a representative of Anushka Sharma denied the news while speaking to Hindustan Times, rumours of a marriage have been further fuelled by Virat Kohli taking a break from international cricket, having been offered a rest for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka starting December 10.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating each other since 2013 after meeting during the shoot of a television commercial.

Anushka has been seen attending India and Royal Challengers Bangalore games in recent years. She was often been seen travelling to New Zealand and Australia during the 2015 World Cup.

Virat has himself been spotted in the past in Anushka’s shoots, most notably for Bombay Velvet in Sri Lanka and PK in Udaipur.

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

The duo’s hot-and-cold relationship often made headlines, with rumours of a split in the middle of 2015.

They were reunited in early 2016, after Kohli hit back at trolls for targeting Anushka over his batting form.

The Indian skipper spoke highly of his girlfriend during a recent interview in web series Breakfast with Champions, saying it was Anushka who motivated him during his difficult periods.

“Anushka has taught me a lot over the last four years including how to be poised and how to utilise my position. She motivated me during my difficult phase when I wasn’t in the best form. And later, I ended up scoring runs. So it was a special thing for both of us,” he had said.

The two were recently seen in a TV commercial for a second time, this time for a bridal clothing brand.

While Virat and Anushka have often been spotted together in public, it wasn’t until Valentine’s Day earlier this year, that the Indian skipper publicly acknowledged the relationship.