Newborn declared dead: Police issues notices to Max Hospital, asks it to join probe

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Police on Sunday sent a notice to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh to join investigation in the case in which the hospital had allegedly declared a newborn dead despite it being alive last week.

DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan said that the notice sent on Sunday was the second one issued to the hospital over the past two days after the police registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide on December 1.

“The first notice under section 91 of Criminal Procedure Code asking for documents was sent on Saturday. The second notice was issued under Section 160 where doctors handling the case have to appear in person on Sunday. They are yet to respond to either of the two notices,” said Khan.

Expressing concern, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded a law to “check negligence and loot” by private hospitals.

“Whereas we value the independence of pvt hospitals and do not wish to interfere in their functioning, however, there ought to be a legal framework to check open loot and criminal negligence by a few blacksheep,” he tweeted on Sunday.

On December 1, the city government had ordered an inquiry into alleged criminal negligence by the hospital. On Saturday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said that if the hospital was found guilty of negligence, its licence could be cancelled.

The police have also sought the names of the doctors and the medical reports of the child’s mother Varsha who delivered twins – a boy and a girl – on November 30.

DCP Khan said in the notice that CCTV footage has also been sought and the Max Hospital administration has to respond within two days as per the procedure. Failing to do so, a reminder would be sent and if they do not respond then, the police will take action.

The hospital, meanwhile, said they are working towards completing their own investigations into the case and were likely to make the findings public by Monday.

“The expert group set up by Max Healthcare to investigate the circumstances and protocols followed regarding the premature delivery (23 weeks/5 months) of twins and subsequent declaration of death at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, is working swiftly towards concluding their detailed investigations. Dr Arun Agarwal, Chairman, Ethics Committee Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr Ramesh Datta, Joint Secretary, IMA, have been included as external experts in the group.

Police sources added that they were also expecting that the doctors will join investigations only after Max Hospital concludes its own probe.

Ashish Kumar, the father of the infant, has also alleged in the FIR that the doctors demanded Rs 50 lakh to keep the baby alive and another Rs 35,000 to improve the chances of his wife’s survival.

These accusations are part of the FIR which was registered by the police on the complaint by Kumar.