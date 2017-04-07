Collision of Air India, Indigo aircraft averted at Delhi airport

A major accident was averted after Air India and IndiGo planes came face-to-face on the runway at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, triggering panic among authorities and passengers.

The tragedy was averted by the timely communication by the Air Traffic Controller. The incident happened at around 11am.

According to ATC sources, the Indigo flight was given clearance for landing but instead it decided to go around. “Due to this confusion, AI was asked to abort the take off as it would have lead to collision,” sources said.

According to Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Indigo aircraft was landing on runway 27 and did go around. “Air India aircraft which was taking off from runway 28 was asked to reject take off as per normal protocol. No safety issue, no collision issue and no infringement. Therefore, nowhere safety was compromised,” he said.

There were 122 passengers, including three infants, on board the national carrier.

“AI 156 started to push back at 11.02am but came back to bay at 11.30am after take-off was aborted. AI 156 again pushed back at 12.50pm and took off for Goa,” the source added.

A probe has been ordered into the incident. IndiGo said in a statement that “at no point safety was compromised”.