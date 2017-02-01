Major fire in south Delhi destroys goods worth crores

Many shops were gutted after a major fire broke in Moti Bagh market town hall in south Delhi early on Wednesday. More than two dozen fire tenders were required to control the blaze, the trigger for which remains to be probed, said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi Fire Services.

No casualty was reported in the blaze even as goods worth crores of rupees are believed to be gutted. The market is heavily crowded in the daytime.

The call about the fire was made by some guards at around 3.30am on Wednesday. The absence of traffic at that hour meant fire tenders could reach quickly. However, 25 fire tenders had to be used to extinguish the flames.

This is the third incident of fire in important buildings or markets since Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, a fire in the kitchen of a restaurant in Outer Delhi’s Rohini left a waiter charred beyond recognition. A fire official also sustained burns in the rescue operations.

Later, a fire was reported from room number 50 of Parliament. The fire was triggered by a UPS and more than a dozen fire tenders were dispatched. However, the situation was quickly controlled and without much damage to life or property.

