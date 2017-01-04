Delhi mall suicide: Woman leaves note in bin, hints she was upset with parents

Seconds before allegedly committing suicide at west Delhi’s City Square Mall, 21-year-old Shubhangi had put a one-page alleged suicide note in the dustbin outside the washroom on the third floor from where she jumped off on Tuesday afternoon.

Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (west), confirmed that the note was recovered later in the evening after they scanned CCTV camera footage of the mall and found that one of the cameras had captured her throwing a paper in the dustbin. “We took out the paper from the dustbin. It was a suicide note which the woman had addressed to her family members,” said the DCP.

Through the note, a police officer said, the woman has expressed resentment towards her parents. “The contents of the note hint that her parents were unhappy and upset because of her relationship with a man who was with her at the mall when she committed suicide. In the note, the woman has admitted that she made some mistakes but goes on to say that her parents should have forgiven her,” the officer said.

The police questioned Shubhangi’s friend who was with her at the mall. He told them that they were at the mall since 1 pm. In the video footage, the couple is initially seen talking to each other for almost two hours in the lawn outside the mall. Around 3.45 pm, the woman went inside the mall after telling him that she had to use the washroom.

“Her friend is seen waiting for her for almost twenty minutes. He then went inside and saw a crowd gathered in the courtyard of the mall. As the man went further, he was shocked to see Shubhangi lying in a pool of blood,” the officer said. “Eyewitnesses told Shubhangi’s friend that she had jumped off the third floor.”

A few people in the mall rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she underwent treatment for an hour before she passed away. Police said Shubhangi received severe injuries in the head.

Some shoppers told police the girl was spotted talking on phone and walking towards the washroom of the floor. Police said within minutes she jumped off.

A resident of Tilak Nagar’s Harijan Basti, Shubhangi was pursuing graduation through distance education. Her father is a sanitation worker in Delhi’s civic department.