All for love: Jharkhand man caught writing IRB entrance test for girlfriend, arrested

They say people go to great lengths to prove their love.

And all Rampukar Ravi wanted to do was to help his girlfriend Renu Kumari clear the entrance examination for a job with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), a police force raised jointly by the Centre and states to help maintain law and order.

Kumari reportedly does not know how to operate a computer, a mandatory requirement, and filled the form without preparing for the exam. She requested Ravi to help her clear the test, police said, so he hatched a plan to impersonate her in the exam room.

The police said that Ravi took her admit card and pasted his photograph to appear for the test and even managed to get inside the exam hall in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

But he was spotted by an examiner at Narbheram Hansraj High School in steel city’s Bistupur locality, who found the that the examinee was a man instead of a woman.

Bistupur police station in-charge Srinivas said that Ravi was arrested under section 420 and section 10 of the Bihar Conduct of Examination Act, 1981.

“The accused, in his statement given to the police, revealed that he was employed with a railway contractor. He was sent to jail under judicial custody,” investigating officer Harendra Dubey said, adding that the police also recovered the girl’s original admit card from him.

“We also found girl’s photograph from his purse. When we questioned, Ravi confessed that he was in love with the girl and was taking the examination to help her,” Srinivas said.

Ravi is a resident of Haider Nagar in Palamu and Kumari lives in Chhatarpur of the same district.

The IRB examination was conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at 385 centres across the state to fill up 2810 vacancies. Over 350,000 examinees appeared for the test.