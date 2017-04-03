India Rankings 2017: Here’s the list of top universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is India’s best university followed by Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, a nationwide government ranking said on Monday.

Both JNU and BHU improved its performance from last year. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore is ranked number 4 and Jadavpur university is number 5.

University

Sr. No. Names of the Institution India Rankings 2016 India Rankings 2017 1 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore 1 1 2 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi 3 2 3 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 7 3 4 Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru Not applied 4 5 Jadavpur University, Kolkata Not applied 5 6 Anna University, Chennai Not applied 6 7 University of Hyderabad 4 7 8 University of Delhi 6 8 9 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 19 9 10 Savitribai Phule Pune University Not applied 10

text for colleges that have moved down in ranking from previous year



text for colleges that have moved up in ranking from previous year

The India rankings 2017 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered more than 3,300 institutes across 20 parameters.

Click here to see the complete list of top Indian universities.

Read more