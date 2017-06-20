NEET 2017: Kota aspirants wait for results, say delay will affect admission process

Students in Rajasthan’s Kota city said on Tuesday the delay in the announcement of the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 has added to their anxiety and frustration.

“I am desperate for the NEET 2017 results as I am hopeful of getting good rank in the results but subsequent delays have only added to my desperation,” Aditya Singhania told the Hindustan Times.

“I am bored of sitting idle in the wait of the NEET results so looking forward to results so that I can engage again in studies,” Singhania, who is from Korba in Chhattisgarh, said.

Shubhangi Gupta, who is from Asansol in West Bengal, is also expecting a good rank in NEET and said she is losing patience while waiting for the results.

“I was a bit worried initially when the NEET examination issue went to court and there were apprehensions of a retest but now such worries have been replaced with anxiety for the NEET result declaration,” Gupta said.

Kota’s Tushar Gupta pointed out that the delay in results will also hamper the process of admission. “Delay in NEET results will lead to delay in admission and counselling, so results should be declared soon,” the 17-year-old said.

Academic counsellor at Allen Career Institute Parijat Mishra said aspirants are desperate for the results of NEET and are visiting the institute for information about the date when they will be declared.

He added coaching institutes in Kota, where over 50,000 aspirants from all over the country take coaching, are expecting good results in NEET 2017.

Last year, Het Shah of Kota’s Allen Career Institute topped the NEET exam and the second and third positions were also grabbed by students of the same institute. The results were declared in August.