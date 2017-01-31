SSC SI, CAPF 2016 Paper II exam results declared, check them here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the results of Paper-II of recruitment examination 2016 for sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and assistant sub-inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The examination was held on December 18, 2016 for those who qualified in Physical Endurance Test (PET/PST).

Steps to check the results:

1. Go to the official website of SSC

2. Click on the link for ‘SI IN DELHI POLICE,CAPFS & ASI IN CISF, 2016 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN PAPER-2 FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION’

3. Click on the link for ‘results’ shown on the top of the page (separate for men and women candidates)

4. The list of candidates who have qualified in Paper-II (roll number-wise) will appear on the screen.

Or

Click here to go directly to the link for results of men candidates/female candidates

The medical examination for shortlisted candidates is scheduled to commence shortly. The commission has also issued a write-up about the examination which can be read on the commission’s website or below this story.

Note: Please follow the websites of the regional offices of the commission for the issuance of admission certificate. For details, visit the SSC website.