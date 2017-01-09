Shah Rukh Khan presented with Real Madrid C.F. jersey

Real Madrid C.F. are one of the top clubs in world football. The club has won 32 La Liga titles and a record 11 UEFA champions League titles, making it one of the most successful clubs in the world.

There could be delight for Real Madrid C.F in the Best FIFA awards tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to be awarded the best player of the year award while coach Zinedine Zidane could be awarded the best coach of the year.

The club boasts of some superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Iker Casillas, Gareth Bale, David Beckham and Roberto Carlos to name a few. With such big achievements and players, it is bound to have a massive fan following around the world. In India, one of the club’s biggest fans is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The club presented an honorary fan jersey to Shah Rukh Khan holding Jersey number 555. They also shared it on their Facebook page and said, “Shah Rukh Khan, it’s an honour to have one of India’s biggest stars as one of our #RMFans!”. The post was also written in Spanish.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared this moment on his official Facebook page in which he said, “Really enjoy your games, Real Madrid C.F. All the best for the next ones. Thanks for sending this.

along with being one of the top actors in Bollywood, is also an ardent sports fan. He co-owns the IPL club Kolkata Knight Riders. He also owns a stake in the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders, which was initially Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel. Recently, there have been reports that the Bollywood superstar is in talks with club Mohun Bagan.