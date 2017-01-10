Gurgaon traffic advisory: Avoid roads leading to Kingdom of Dreams after 4.30pm today

Commuters should brace for traffic snarls on Tuesday evening as the two-day Haryana Pravasi Divas kicks-off at 5.30 pm in Kingdom of Dreams, sector 29, Gurgaon.

All roads leading to the venue have been reserved for VVIP movement only. Arterial roads around Leisure Valley will see single-lane traffic movement.

A Gurgaon traffic police official said, people should avoid these roads for two days (Jan 10 and 11) and visit only if extremely necessary. Scant presence of traffic police on other traffic junctions and other arterial roads of the city is expected to disrupt traffic during evening rush hours.

Traffic at MG Road, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower and National Highway-8 will be affected during VVIP movement as dignitaries arrive and depart from the venue.

People accessing the metro from MG Road, IFFCO Chowk and HUDA City Centre metro stations should leave earlier than usual as the roads leading to these stations will see heavy traffic, said Manish Sehgal, Gurgaon police spokesperson.

More than 3,000 police personnel, including police officials from nearby districts, are deployed in and around the Kingdom of Dreams.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman are scheduled to address the event on Tuesday evening. Traffic police will block vehicle movement for a short interval on the stretch to allow easy passage of the Union ministers and their cavalcade.

Construction work on three underpasses at Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Signature Tower on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway has already compounded traffic problems. Barricading has been done on a lane of the road at these spots has been barricaded and diversions have accordingly been set up.

The inaugural event is expected to witness a crowd of over 10,000 people including central and state ministers, Bollywood actors, sportspersons, and industrialists.

Read: Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla to be honoured at Haryana Pravasi Divas