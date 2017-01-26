Gurgaon water tariff will be raised to Rs 4/kL, rebates for digital bill payments

Haryana government increased the water tariff on Wednesday from Rs 2.5 a kilo litre to Rs 4 a kilo litre, providing a rebate of up to 5% for digital payments to promote the BJP-ruled Centre’s cashless economy push.

The new rates are applicable from April 1, 2017.

“Rs 4 per kilolitre up to 20 kilo litre consumption a month is the new tariff. Earlier, Huda used to charge Rs 2.50 per kilo litre up to 15 kilo litre consumption a month. The charge will be Rs 10 per kilo litre after 20 kilo litre a month consumption. For those not yet have installed water meter, they will have to pay Rs 1000 a month flat,” said senior Huda official in Gurgaon.

A Haryana government spokesperson said cashless bill payment has been given preferences. “One can pay online water and electricity bills and avail 5% rebate or Rs 50, whichever is applicable. The rebate will be applicable from April 1, 2017. This step has been taken to promote cashless transactions in the state,” said a spokesperson.

Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) supplies roughly 60 mgd water a day from its two water treatment plants at Basai and Chandubudhera. Huda supplies water to residents in sectors directly, while in municipal areas it gives water to corporation and developers for private localities.