Harvey Weinstein was like a father to me: Jennifer Lawrence

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has been vocal about the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations that has hit Hollywood and now she has revealed how she felt when the report came out about film producer and longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein.

The 27-year-old actor has admitted that it took her a “moment to process” the sexual harassment allegations against the disgraced producer as the disgraced mogul had always been like a father figure to her, reports People Magazine.

She said, “Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me, except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an a-hole, and we moved on. He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape.”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attends the mother! premiere on day four of the Toronto International Film Festival. (AP)

The mother! actor insisted that whilst she was aware Weinstein, 65, was a “tough guy” and a “brute”, she had never considered the possibility that he might have been abusing his power.

She said, “We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with. I didn’t know that he was a rapist. And it’s so widespread, the abuse, from so many different people - it’s directors, it’s producers - that I think everybody needed to (process it). Everybody needs to deal with this in their own way; everybody needs to heal.”

Lawrence, who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced Silver Linings Playbook, initially said she was “deeply disturbed” to hear of the allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more