The Harry Potter reunion that had even JK Rowling freaking out

The magic of Harry Potter will never die in the hearts of fans and even for stars that were part of the project. But recently, a photo posted by Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the franchise took the Internet by such force that even series creator JK Rowling could not help herself.

E! Online reports that Isaacs, who played the role of Lucius Malfoy, decided to visit of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando resort. But, rather than going alone, he decided to take few co-stars of the movie with him.

The 53-year-old-actor, posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “”Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger,” while posing with actors Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis.

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

As soon as the picture was posted, it caught the attention of fans on social media. JK Rowling took no time in sharing the photo with a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

The visit was made more special, as it was the fourth anniversary of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park. The stars also were able to experience the rides and other attractions, giving all the park-goers a day to remember.

The full Monty pic.twitter.com/5FHpFZgbqe — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

Isaacs thanked everyone who made this journey wonderful for him and his friends by saying, “Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant - even the tragically unSlytherin. X”

