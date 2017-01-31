 The Harry Potter reunion that had even JK Rowling freaking out | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

The Harry Potter reunion that had even JK Rowling freaking out

hollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2017 16:31 IST
ANI
Harry Potter

JK Rowling took no time in sharing the photo with a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

The magic of Harry Potter will never die in the hearts of fans and even for stars that were part of the project. But recently, a photo posted by Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the franchise took the Internet by such force that even series creator JK Rowling could not help herself.

E! Online reports that Isaacs, who played the role of Lucius Malfoy, decided to visit of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando resort. But, rather than going alone, he decided to take few co-stars of the movie with him.

The 53-year-old-actor, posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “”Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger,” while posing with actors Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis.

As soon as the picture was posted, it caught the attention of fans on social media. JK Rowling took no time in sharing the photo with a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

The visit was made more special, as it was the fourth anniversary of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park. The stars also were able to experience the rides and other attractions, giving all the park-goers a day to remember.

Isaacs thanked everyone who made this journey wonderful for him and his friends by saying, “Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant - even the tragically unSlytherin. X”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you